Ancelotti hints at Napoli resignation if club loses trust in his coaching

Carlo Ancelotti has no doubt Napoli's hierarchy and players are behind him, but revealed he would likely walk away if that changed

Under-pressure boss Carlo Ancelotti has suggested he would considering resigning if he sensed his players losing confidence in his coaching.

Ancelotti has endured a difficult start to his second season in Naples, with the Partenopei – who have finished second in three of the past four campaigns – sitting seventh in .

Napoli's squad refused to go on a training retreat organised by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis earlier in November, while a six-game winless run in all competitions has piled the pressure on the former coach.

But Ancelotti's men can guarantee their progression to the last 16 of the with a win over at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Italian revealed he felt that everyone at Napoli was still supportive of his tenure, but if the situation changed he might walk away from the club.

"[Resigning from a club] not something I've ever done," Ancelotti, who guided Napoli to a 2-0 win over Liverpool in their Group E opener, told his own news conference.

"The club has expressed its faith in me, I think. The players have faith as well.

"If you don't have faith and trust and confidence from the players and club, you might think about resigning. But I've never thought about that.

"If the club doesn't trust me, then I might think about it. But that's never happened to me in 30-odd years and it's not happening now. It's a fleeting moment, there are lots of issues you will emerge from.

"You have to have unity and intent and, hopefully, that will get us out of the situation."

Liverpool's defeat in Naples is their only loss in all competitions since the Community Shield in August, and Ancelotti is expecting his team – who will be shorn of key man Lorenzo Insigne due to injury – to cause the Reds problems again

"Jurgen Klopp knows as well, he knows it won't be easy," Ancelotti said.

"It's important Klopp knows we can cause his Liverpool team a lot of problems. That's what we did in the first game of this group and what we did last year and in friendly games as well.

"It doesn't happen every day that you find yourself playing at Anfield and we want to make the most of the opportunity to play here.

"Forget the fears and apprehension, we need to be brave and courageous and show our character and show we want to do things.

"The team is holding something back, it's not relaxed enough and realising its full potential. If you don't get results, then you aren't relaxed enough. It's like a dog chasing its own tail. But a good result tomorrow could release us from this tension."