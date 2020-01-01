Ancelotti backed to get best out of Everton loanee Bolasie

The DR Congo international has spent the last two seasons on loan away from the Goodison Park after finding it difficult to secure regular action

Former Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks manager Carlo Ancelotti can get Yannick Bolasie to perform at the best of his ability.

Bolasie moved to the Merseyside from in the summer of 2016, but he struggled to make an impact, scoring just two goals in 32 appearances for the Toffees across all competitions.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament against in December 2016 ruled Bolasie out of action for over a year, and he found it difficult to settle into the first-team afterwards.

The 30-year-old winger, who is currently on a season-long loan at Portuguese outfit Lisbon, spent the first half of last campaign at before switching to for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

When quizzed if the Congolese forward can redeem still redeem his career at , Robinson told Football Insider; “Absolutely. When Ancelotti came in there was no recall but it must have been a season-long loan.

“But the way that Ancelotti has behaved with the rest of his players – not signing anybody in January and giving everybody their chance – I think he will see Bolasie as a new signing.

"Ancelotti has given the other players until the end of the season so I suspect Bolasie will get until Christmas if not longer if he performs.

“He is a top player. You saw the way he was at Palace. I do think a manager like Ancelotti can get the best out of Bolasie because sometimes talent is different from attitude and application.

"He was held in as high regard as Zaha whilst at Palace – top player.”

Bolasie has registered two goals and an assist after playing 23 matches for Sporting this season.