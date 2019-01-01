'An immature captain' - Former Matildas question Kerr's comments

Australia's captain hit out at critics after her side's win against Brazil, but a former skipper felt it showed signs of immaturity

"There was a lot of critics talking about us but we're back so suck on that one!"

Those were the words of Sam Kerr following the Matildas stunning comeback win against and though full of passion, her comments were a sign of 'immaturity' according to former captain Cheryl Salisbury.

The Matildas most-capped player concedes experience is a big factor in such moments and hopes Kerr can become more diplomatic moving forward.

"I probably would’ve chosen a few different words, but I was a few years older when I took the captaincy," Salisbury said on Optus Sport.

"But it showed a bit of fire and a bit of passion but also a bit of immaturity as well as a player and leader off the field as well.

“You’ve got to be able to do both, juggle both, be diplomatic occasionally when you feel something different and do what is best for the team sometimes and take away your personal opinion occasionally.”

Another former Matilda, Heather Garriock, echoed Salisbury's comments as she praised her former skipper, while suggesting Kerr needed to show a bit more restraint.

“The thing I loved about (Salisbury), win, lose or draw, regardless...her emotional stability and answers in the media and how inspiring she was, were phenomenal," Garriock said.

“I kind of feel bad Sam that has come out and said that they’ve won one game at the World Cup, that we know we’re (one of) the best teams in the world.

“I think (Salisbury) said it on the couch, that's an immature captain.

Article continues below

“We don’t see the or US captains come out and say that. I think it is one game at a time, and I hope she learns from this.”

Kerr was handed the captain's armband earlier this year after becoming an undisputed star for the green and gold.

The 25-year-old scored her first World Cup goal against in 's opening game and will be keen to add to that tally in the Matildas final group match against .