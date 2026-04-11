Mohamed Salah silenced the critics who questioned his omission from the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain last Wednesday by reaching another personal milestone.

He then reclaimed the spotlight on Saturday in the Premier League’s 32nd round against Fulham.

In the 40th minute he struck his trademark precise shot into the far corner for Liverpool’s second.

According to Opta, Salah has joined an exclusive club of players to reach 250 goal contributions in the Premier League without counting penalties, underlining his place among the competition’s all-time greats.

His latest strike takes his tally to 157 goals (excluding penalties) and 93 assists.

This elite club is headed by Wayne Rooney (288 contributions: 185 goals, 103 assists), Ryan Giggs (269: 107 goals, 162 assists) and Alan Shearer (268: 204 goals, 64 assists). (204 goals, 64 assists).

Andy Cole follows with 259 (186 goals, 73 assists), then Salah with 250 (157 goals, 93 assists).

This milestone underscores the “Egyptian King’s” enduring influence in one of world football’s most demanding leagues, even as he prepares to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

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