Amiens provide Zungu injury update

The South Africa international is unlikely to play a part when the Unicorns take on Bernard Blaquart’s men at Stade des Costieres

manager Luka Elsner has provided injury update on Bongani Zungu ahead of their game against on Saturday.

The midfielder picked up a knock after replacing Gael Kakuta in the 83rd minute of their win against on October 4.

The injury forced the 27-year-old to miss ’s international friendly against Mali last Sunday.

Elsner confirmed the midfielder is yet to recover from the setback and will likely not feature when they face the Crocodiles at Stade des Costieres.

"We have a problem with Bongani [Zungu] who needed an intervention against Marseille,” Elsner said in a pre-match press conference.

“He will most likely be out of the game, Thomas [Monconduit] hurt himself against Mouscron and Christophe [Jallet] is slowly getting back on track.

Zungu has made eight appearances this season for the Stade de la Licorne outfit.