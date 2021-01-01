‘Great players win trophies’ – Ambani backs Kane's decision to quit Tottenham

The former Kenya international lauds the move by the England captain to demand an exit from Spurs, saying he deserves to win trophies

Former Kenya international Boniface Ambani is happy that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has asked to leave the North London club.

The 27-year-old has grown frustrated over the club's inability to compete at the highest level, having seen his side fall out of contention to secure Champions League football for next season, and has reiterated his stance to leave Spurs this summer.

Spurs have long been reluctant to entertain bids for their talisman but the England captain is hoping they will soften their stance after his long service to the club.

His decision to demand an exit has delighted Ambani, who played for the Kenya national team, Harambee Stars, and a host of clubs in Kenya and the East African region.

“Great players win trophies, he has overstayed in Tottenham,” Ambani told Goal on Tuesday. “You can't be scoring lots of goals, the likes of Harry [Kane], and go to waste.

“Your goals should translate into trophies, remember Robin Van Persie had to leave Arsenal to play for rivals Manchester United and he won the Premier League with Man United, his goals counted so much.”

According to Ambani, Kane deserves to play for a big club in Europe that wins trophies, revealing during his playtime he never entertained playing for teams that could not win trophies.

“Great players such as Harry Kane should be in bigger teams that win trophies,” Ambani, who locally played for AFC Leopards and Tusker continued.

“I knew personally I was a great striker, and that’s why I refused to play for lesser clubs, why? I wanted my goals to help teams win trophies.

“Who will remember Harry [Kane] after he retires from playing? Very few, but if those goals could have translated into trophies, then his name will always be remembered across the globe.

“He falls under the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Van Persie, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez, but the difference is, all the above have won trophies with their respective clubs, but he hasn’t.

“It’s time for him to leave.”

Already, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea have been named as potentially viable destinations for Kane, although it is still unclear as to whether a move will materialise.

With 22 Premier League goals, Kane is level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot. Furthermore, he has 32 goals and 16 assists in 47 games in all competitions, ranking him among the world's best strikers.