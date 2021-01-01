Amartey: Chelsea boss Tuchel, Rudiger and Thiago Silva’s wife react to Ghanaian’s crazy Leicester week

Members of the Blues fraternity have made comments in relation to the Black Star’s controversial week

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals he did not use Daniel Amartey’s “disrespect” on Saturday to inspire the Blues ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

After losing the FA Cup final against the same opponents 1-0 on Saturday, Chelsea made amends three days later as they clinched a 2-1 win in the league fixture.

Amartey had come under fire for “disrespect” after being captured on video throwing the Chelsea pennant onto the ground, as his side celebrated the cup victory in the dressing room at Wembley.

“I did not talk about it; I know there was that incident, but I did not talk about it before the match or in any meetings,” Tuchel said after Tuesday's game.

“The players were well aware. But I’m not into these things too much, because it can sometimes give you too much energy and feelings of revenge. I don’t like this at all.

“We do what we do and that’s to play football on the highest level possible.

“We need energy and hunger and that makes us a difficult team to play. And there’s nothing more I can say about it.”

Leicester have since apologised to Chelsea on behalf of their Ghanaian defender after Saturday’s incident but some Chelsea players apparently still had personal scores to settle.

“Some of them gave us a bit more motivation after Saturday. Congratulations to them for winning [the FA Cup], celebrate and everything, but don't disrespect club history. This is a bit bigger than you,” Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger said.

Tuesday’s match was not controversy-free and once again, Amartey was in the thick of affairs.

The Ghana international, who was on the substitute bench just as he was on Saturday, launched into a chaotic brawl after Ricardo Pereira's fierce challenge on Ben Chilwell in the closing stages of the match.

Chelsea players, led by Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Mason Mount, wasted no time at all in moving onto Amartey, resulting in the Ghanaian ultimately copping a yellow card for his involvement.

“That's right [Thiago Silav], show who's boss,” the Brazil defender’s wife tweeted during the brawl.