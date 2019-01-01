Amadou Haidara nets first RB Leipzig goal in Hertha Berlin win
Amadou Haidara scored his first RB Leipzig goal in their 5-0 win over Hertha Berlin in Saturday's Bundesliga game.
Before the international break, the young midfielder made his debut against Schalke 04 - playing the last 13 minutes in a 1-0 victory.
However, on Saturday, the Mali international was handed his first Leipzig start and he covered himself in glory, rounding up his side's comprehensive victory with his first Bundesliga goal.
Emil Forsberg's 17th-minute opener was followed by a Yussuf Poulsen hat-trick before the January signing scored the final goal just after the hour mark.
Leipzig remain third in the log with 52 points, 11 adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund.
Haidara will hope to continue in the such vein of form when they play Augsburg on Tuesday.