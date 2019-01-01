Malaysian 10 in with a chance to train at Bayern Munich

The Allianz Junior Football Camp completed its 8th edition at the weekend and 10 lucky boys will be vying for a coveted training spot in Germany.

Ten lucky Malaysian youth players are still in with a chance to get themselves a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train at the world famous Saebener Strasse training ground that is the home to current German champions, .

The AJFC training camp which was spread out all across the country, gave the chance for youth players to showcase their footballing talents to the watchful eyes of former Malaysian internationals K. Gunalan, Rudie Ramli and Nizaruddin Yusof.

Following the Grand Finals at the weekend, 10 players impressed the three judges with their skills, tactical awareness, teamwork and temperament and will now compete in the Allianz Explorer Camp (AEC) - Football Edition Asia in Singapore on July 23-26.

In Singapore, these 10 players will be training alongside their compatriots from neighbouring Asian countries to fight to get the two Malaysian tickets to and incredible experience at the AEC - Football Edition in Munich, on August 22-27 where they will be trained by Bayern's youth coaches.

Muhammad Hanif, Frealrejuel Domuni, Muhammad Aliff Najmi, Muhammad Syahir, Muhammad Firdaus, Adam Alif, Muhammad Izrie Idzleann, Darwis Munadyamly, Zaifuddin Sereiji and Derrick Chua are the 10 players who shone the brightest during the camp and will now test themselves at an even bigger stage.

AJFC Malaysia League 2019 took place between 2 March and 27 April which saw CIMB-YFA Red Star (Central), Bintang Biru (North), JBFA (South), Kuantan Soccerkids A (East Coast), SAFA Kota Belud (Sabah) and Petra Giant FC (Sarawak) crowned as champions of their respective regions. Following that, top-18 players from each region were selected to form regional teams which would then compete at the Grand Finals.

East Coast Region defeated Northern Region 2-1 in an exciting final to lift the AJFC Malaysia League 2019 crown in the Grand Finals at Arena MPSJ in Subang Jaya. Adam Alif’s double in the first half was good enough for the East Coast side who survived a late onslaught by the Northern team who pulled a goal back in the second half through Muhammad Ismat Imran.

“Let me start by congratulating East Coast Region, the champions of AJFC Malaysia League 2019! Congratulations also to the ten remarkable young boys who will represent Malaysia at AEC- Football Edition Asia in Singapore! Your success is no easy feat, so you should all be very proud of yourselves. Enjoy this moment,” said Zakri Khir, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Malaysia Berhad.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram