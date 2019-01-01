Allardyce: If I was called 'Allardicio' I could have managed Man Utd

According to the logic of 'Big Sam', the only thing that stood between him and a spell at Old Trafford was his lack of a foreign-sounding surname

Sam Allardyce has suggested that if he had a foreign name like "Sam Allardicio" he could have managed .

Back when he was West Ham boss, Allardyce was ridiculed by rival fans for saying: "I won't ever be going to a top-four club because I'm not called 'Allardici', just Allardyce."

He has now doubled down on that claim while making an appearance on the Alan 's Sports Breakfast on TalkSPORT.

Having backed Sean Dyche for one of the top jobs in the Premier League on account of his achievements with , it was put to Big Sam that his fellow Englishman might have to win silverware before one of the big clubs comes calling for him. Allardyce was unimpressed, saying in response: "Sean Dyche has taken Burnley from obscurity into Europe.

"[A place in] Europe, over a consistent level of games, is much harder to achieve than winning a piece of silverware, where you play six or seven games and get to a cup final.

"I don't understand the logic, it just isn't logic whatsoever. You cannot work at a smaller club and expect to get a bigger job by winning trophies… it's an absolute nonsense."

While that may well be true, Allardyce's advice to British managers seeking the most coveted jobs in the country was more questionable.

"The best way to get a Premier League job if you are British is to change your name to a foreign name," he said.

"I have always said if I was 'Allardicio' I could have managed Manchester United."

Given that for the vast majority of Allardyce's managerial career Sir Alex Ferguson - British himself - was manager of Manchester United, his claims seem dubious at best.

Allardyce has never won a major trophy, though he has had relatively successful stints with , Blackburn, Sunderland and over the years.

Asked about the upturn in Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers' fortunes after his trophy-laden spell at , Allardyce made another comment which is likely to prove controversial. "We can all go to Celtic and win trophies," he said.

"Well, it will soon be I think. The way Steven Gerrard is going they will start winning trophies again... fans expect you to win trophies [there] and if you don't do that then you get the sack."