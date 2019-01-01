All you need to know about the Qatar World Cup 2022 emblem

Inspired by local and regional Arab culture and landscapes, it is described as embodying the vision of an event that connects and engages the world...

The official emblem for the 2022 World Cup in has been revealed in in ’s capital, Doha, with thousands of spectators witnessing the synchronised projection of the emblem onto a number of the country’s most iconic buildings, including Burj Doha, Katara Cultural Village Amphitheatre, Ministry of Interior, Souq Waqif and Msheireb and Al Zubarah Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The logo, inspired by local and regional Arab culture and landscapes, is described as embodying "the vision of an event that connects and engages the entire world".

The design explained

The swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight – a reminder of the eight astonishing stadiums that will host matches – and the infinity symbol, reflecting the interconnected nature of the event. Besides echoing the shape of the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, the emblem’s central form takes inspiration from a traditional woollen shawl. During winter months, shawls are worn around the world and in the Arab and Gulf region in particular by a variety of people and in various styles.

The intricate embroidered detail that often adorns shawls in the Arab world is featured and takes inspiration from various cultures across Asia, celebrating the continent’s second hosting of a FIFA World Cup tournament and Qatar’s diverse population. The regionally inspired winter garment also

alludes to the tournament’s start dates and the fact that it will be the first FIFA World Cup™ to be played in November and December.

The new typeface created to accompany the emblem reimagines traditional Arabic calligraphy in a new, contemporary font, taking inspiration from the region and Asia, and fusing tradition with modernity.

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy added: "The infinity sign symbolises the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will continue to inspire and accelerate development in Qatar, the region and globally, well after the tournament draws to an end."

The emblem is just one example of the bold, modern tournament designs that will be revealed in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The striking Al Janoub Stadium – modelled after the traditional dhow boat used in the region and the second venue to be ready – hosted its first match in

May this year and demonstrates the host country’s grand vision to create iconic designs. The remaining six venues are scheduled to be completed before the end of 2020, including the spectacular fanar lantern-inspired Lusail Stadium, which will host the opening match on 21 November, as well as the final on 18 December 2022.