Alisson becomes the first Liverpool goalkeeper to ever score

The Brazil international goalkeeper was delighted to be the unlikely scorer of the Reds' winning goal against West Brom

Alisson became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score for the club in a competitive match when he struck in the 95th minute of the club's 2-1 Premier League win over West Brom.

The Reds’ Champions League aspirations were on the line as they were being held 1-1 by relegated WBA when Alisson advanced for a corner deep in stoppage time.

A wicked delivery found him left unmarked 10 yards from goal. The Brazil international obliged with a header that anyone on the club’s forward staff would have been proud of as he bulleted the ball home.

A unique achievement

Despite Liverpool's long history, founded in 1892, never before that moment had a goalkeeper found the net for the club.

Furthermore, Alisson has become the first Premier League goalkeeper to score with a headed effort.

What did Alisson say?

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said: "I’m too emotional, this last month for everything that has happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father.

"I hope he was here to see it, I’m sure he is celebrating with God at his side.

"Sometimes you are fighting and things aren’t happening. I’m really happy to help them because we fight together and have a strong goal to achieve the Champions League, because we have won it once and everything starts with qualification.

"So I can’t be more happy than I am now."

What goalkeepers have scored before in the Premier League?

Alisson is the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League.

Manchester United’s Peter Schmeichel was the first goalkeeper to score with a headed effort in the Premier League, doing so against Everton for Aston Villa in 2001 – nearly a decade after the league’s formation. He volleyed home a corner.

Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic have also done so, with Begovic the most recent of these scorers as he netted in 2013.