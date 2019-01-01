Alisson Becker struggling to regain form after injury

The Brazilian keeper has failed to replicate his erstwhile form after coming back from his calf-injury...

The start of the 2019/20 season for began with a win – much as predicted and expected by football fans across the world. Yet there was a significant downside that accompanied a regulation win at Premier League newcomers .

Regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the league, Alisson limped off to a suspected (and later confirmed) calf injury missing a swathe of domestic games, besides the UEFA Super Cup Final and matches.

The shot-stopper conceded just 22 goals last year and accompanied that with an astonishing 21 cleans sheets in a triumphant season for the Reds, enough to get him into the FIFA World XI as well as the Premier League best XI for the 2018/19 season.

Rarely did the Brazilian look flappy, often the rock behind eventual Balon D’Or top three finalist Virgil Van Dijk.

However, the custodian has rarely looked his composed best after return from injury this season. Taking charge of the goal posts in a dead rubber versus , the 27 year-old has gone on to concede in both league games as well as the Champions League tie he’s contested in with Liverpool.

Despite maintaining a healthy save percentage of 77 from all shots at Liverpool’s goal last year, the keeper doesn’t seem quite his agile best right now. He was even let off the hook by Spur’s Son Hueng-Min, who failed to convert after beating the diving Brazilian who came running off his line.

Even against in a matchday three UEFA Champions League fixture, despite making a great block in the first half, the Brazilian seemed poorly positioned, as he conceded a headed goal. Not to mention, his distribution has seemed to wane in the last few games, but this may be a problem of adjusting if anything.

These criticisms may seem a little too disparaging and incisive on someone coming back from injury, yet, it shows you the measure to which we expect performances from the 2018/19 Golden Glove winner during any part of the season.

Article continues below

This too shall pass, will be Alisson’s mantra. After all, this is the man, who’s yet to taste defeat with in their last 10 matches. The Liverpudlian world is waiting with baited breath for the real Alisson’s return.

