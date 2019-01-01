Alisson and Ederson could be world's two best goalkeepers - Klopp

The Reds boss has suggested that the Brazilian pair may be the top two players at their position in world football

Jurgen Klopp has said that Alisson and Ederson could be the two best goalkeepers in the world.

The Brazilian pair will face off on Thursday as Man City and Liverpool do battle in a massive Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds are top of the heap in the league with last year's champions in third place, seven points back of Klopp's men.

Part of Liverpool's ascent this season has been down to the play of Alisson, signed from Roma in the offseason for £65 million (€73m/$85m).

And the Reds manager has paid tribute to Alisson and his back-up with Brazil at the 2018 World Cup, saying they have set a new standard for shot-stoppers from their country.

“Alisson is unbelievably important,” Klopp said.

“(Claudio) Taffarel was the goalkeeper I knew from Brazil, an outstanding goalkeeper, but I do not remember a lot of world-class ones," Klopp said.

“Now they have two of the world’s best, if not the world’s best. It is incredible."

Both Alisson and Ederson are known for their skills with the ball at their feat. Klopp was keen to compare the pair to his countryman, a player who helped bring ball-playing keepers into fashion.

“Coming from Germany, I knew how important Manuel Neuer was with his football playing on top of his goalkeeping skills," Klopp added. “You can’t imagine that two can come along with the same skills — and maybe even a bit better.

“They all have their specific importance, for sure, but Ali is not only the goalkeeper. He is an outfield player as well and that helps of course.

“What I would say is these two boys do not have to hide.”