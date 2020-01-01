Alfred Duncan features as Fiorentina share spoils with Brescia

The Ghanaian midfielder made the Viola starting XI once again but his presence was only good for a draw

Alfred Duncan played for 67 minutes with picking up a point after a 1-1 draw against Brescia at the Artemio Franchi on Monday night.

The international – who is a loan signing from prior to the game made it clear that it was fundamental for the men in purple to get three points on their turf, particularly as they were on a three-match unbeaten run before the was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiorentina, however, started on the back foot with Alfredo Donnarumma giving Brescia the lead in the 17th minute after Daniele Dessena was brought down in the box by Martin Caceres, the Uruguayan getting a yellow card for his action.

Giuseppe Iachini’s men responded back 12 minutes later with German Pezzella's equaliser via an Erick Pulgar assist.

Caceres got sent off in the 70th minute for a second bookable after tripping Ernesto Torregrossa outside the penalty box which resulted in a free-kick.

Fiorentina boss Iachini was infuriated by the decision to send Caceres off and got a red card himself which made him watch the rest of the game from the stands.

SUBSTITUTION | 🔄



⬅️ Duncan

➡️ Ghezzal

65' ⏱️



Fiorentina 🆚 Brescia 1⃣-1⃣#ForzaViola 💜 #FiorentinaBrescia — ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) June 22, 2020

Duncan was taken off and replaced by loanee and international Rachid Ghezzal who contributed 28 touches on the ball, 18 accurate passes at 85% and winning two of four ground duels.

It makes the fourth consecutive match the 27-year old would play with Fiorentina not losing any (one win, three draws).

Ghezzal on his path only lasted six minutes on the pitch as he was taken off for Nikola Milenkovic in a tactical switch due to Caceres’ red card. He still managed to make four touches, one accurate pass, one clearance and win one aerial duel.

The former winger has played 13 times for Fiorentina in all competitions this term, providing an assist in a 2-0 win over Citadella in the fourth round of the in March.

The Viola’s failure to win on their turf keeps them in 13th place and just six points clear of the relegation zone.

They will face a tricky test when they travel to Rome to tackle second-placed at the Stadio Olimpico on June 27.