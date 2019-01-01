Sanchez suffers ankle injury in Chile's win over Ecuador

Coach Reinaldo Rueda confirmed the forward had suffered an injury but remains optimistic over his status

Alexis Sanchez suffered an ankle injury during 's win over at the Copa America, coach Reinaldo Rueda confirmed.

Sanchez scored a 51st-minute winner to send the two-time defending champions into the quarter-finals courtesy of a 2-1 victory on Friday.

Chile opened the scoring through Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, who fired in the eighth minute to give the defending Copa America champions the lead.

Ecuador fired back 18 minutes later as Enner tucked home from the spot, but it was Sanchez that proved the match-winner by scoring just six minutes after the halftime break.

The goal was Sanchez's 43rd international goal in 126 total appearances for Chile, and also his second of the tournament,

Sanchez had scored just two all season with and has been rumoured to be making a move away from Old Trafford this summer amid links to .

However, the star attacker is again dealing with an ankle injury, although Rueda confirmed it was not the same setback he suffered late during the season with Manchester United.

"He was evaluated in the break and the doctor determined that he could continue," Rueda told a news conference.

"It was very important what he offered. Fortunately, it was not the same ankle that was injured with Manchester United.

"Now, we have to evaluate post-match and hopefully he can be in the next game with us."

EN VIVO #LaRoja



¡FINAAAAAAAL EN SALVADOR! #LaRoja venció a @FEFecuador por 2-1, sumó seis puntos y avanzó a los cuartos de final de la #CopaAmerica



El lunes nos jugamos ante @Uruguay el liderato del Grupo C. #VamosChile pic.twitter.com/529Y1pNDNS — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 22, 2019

Chile made it two wins from two after Sanchez's second goal of the tournament, with the Manchester United forward previously having scored in Chile's opener.

Sanchez helped guide Chile past in the match in what ended as a 4-0 win.

He was joined on the scoresheet by Erick Pulgar and Eduardo Vargas, with the latter firing a brace in the lopsided win over the invitee.

Chile can seal top spot in the group by avoiding defeat against in Rio de Janeiro on Monday as they currently sit on six points following Friday's win compared to Uruguay's four following their draw with Japan

"It was a very difficult game. We had the fortune to open the scoring quickly," Rueda said on Friday's opponent Ecuador.

"Maybe we lacked more intelligence to continue … it was a very tactical game."