Alexis flopping like Torres at Chelsea and could end up with Atletico, says former Man Utd winger

Andrei Kanchelskis says a misfiring Red Devils forward is in danger of emulating the sorry stint that a World Cup-winning striker endured in London

Alexis Sanchez is “at risk of finishing his career in the same way Fernando Torres did at ”, says Andrei Kanchelskis, with it possible that the flop could end up at .

The international has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford since arriving from Arsenal during the January transfer window of 2018.

He is currently back on the sidelines with knee ligament damage and has just five goals to show for 41 outings with the Red Devils to date.

Another move is already being mooted for the 30-year-old forward and Kanchelskis believes the former man may follow the lead of World Cup winner Torres and make his way to the Spanish capital on the back of a forgettable stint at a heavyweight.

The former United winger told bwin: “Sanchez is at risk of finishing his career in the same way [Fernando] Torres did at Chelsea. Torres was the main man at Atletico Madrid and , but he is now remembered for the tough time he had at Chelsea.

“Sanchez has clearly shown that he has the capability to play with the best teams in the world, but Man United doesn’t suit his style of play and he’s never looked settled into the dressing room since joining the club.

“I’ve previously said that Ole should give him the chance to express himself as a winger, but now looking at his form and how often he’s been used, I think it’s best for Man United and Sanchez if he were to move on this summer.

“I can’t see him moving to another Premier League club and I think he should move back to . I see Sanchez joining a club like Atletico Madrid as there are currently a lot of problems at and he wouldn’t go back to Barcelona. He will most likely have to take a pay cut, but it’s for the benefit of his career.”

Kanchelskis believes that Sanchez could be joined in the Old Trafford departure lounge this summer by Juan Mata, with the Spanish playmaker approaching the end of his contract and considered to no longer be at his peak.

The ex- international added: “I think it’s time for Mata to move on from Man United. He’s not been able to replicate the same form he had at Chelsea, but he’s also had a tough time with being used very sporadically, whilst being part of a very unsettled Man United squad.

“Mata doesn’t add too much to what Man United already have and I think he needs to move on in order to re-spark his career. He’s fairly far down on the pecking order and only really seems to play games when others are injured.”

While deeming one Spaniard to be surplus to requirements, Kanchelskis admits it is imperative that the Red Devils tie another to fresh terms – with David de Gea yet to commit to a contract extension.

“There is a worrying situation developing with De Gea at Manchester United,” said Kanchelskis.

“He still hasn’t signed a new contract and the club will soon be faced with a decision either to sell him for a fee this summer or risk allowing him to leave for a free.

“De Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world so it would be a nightmare if he doesn’t sign a new contract at Manchester United. It’s bad enough that he may be leaving the club, but it would be an even bigger travesty if they were to let it happen on a free transfer.”