'I don’t believe you need to dive' - Alexander Isak slams Premier League officiating after Liverpool denied blatant penalty against Arsenal

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Alexander Isak has insisted he should not have to dive to win penalties following Liverpool's controversial Premier League defeat to Arsenal. The striker spoke out after the Key Match Incidents Panel confirmed he was wrongly denied a spot-kick following a blatant shirt pull by Jurrien Timber.

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VAR under fire again in the Premier League

Isak has stated he should not need to dive to win a penalty following Liverpool's recent defeat to Arsenal. Liverpool lost 1-0 at Anfield two weeks ago in a highly controversial Premier League clash that continues to generate fierce debate.

During the first half, Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber blatantly pulled Isak’s shirt as the striker attempted to head a dangerous cross from Bradley Barcola. The contact clearly impeded the forward's momentum inside the penalty area.

Referee Andy Madley waved play on, and VAR official Stuart Attwell chose not to intervene. However, the Premier League's Key Match Incidents Panel has since ruled that a penalty should have been awarded and Madley should have been sent to the monitor.

Striker focused solely on scoring the goal

Isak has now spoken out extensively about the incident, admitting he did not realise the severity of the foul in real time. The forward explained that his sheer determination to find the back of the net overrode his natural physical reaction to Timber's clumsy challenge.

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"Looking back, I suppose it does look that way," Isak admitted when asked if it should have been a penalty. "I could feel myself being pulled a bit, but not to the extent that it appears later on."

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He added: "I was focused on scoring. It’s hard to try to score and then fall down at the same time. I was so locked in on the goal that I didn’t really register it."

Iraola demands a reaction from his players

The frustration at Anfield was palpable following the final whistle, with staff and supporters feeling completely aggrieved by the officiating. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola even joked that he might have to instruct his players to fall to the ground more easily to ensure referees spot obvious fouls.

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Despite his manager's pointed post-match comments, Isak fundamentally disagrees with the idea of simulation. Speaking to Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet, the striker insisted that honesty should not be punished on a football pitch.

"I don’t think there’s any need to embellish or go down on purpose," Isak explained. "Sure, if I’d had a better read on the situation, I might have made sure the referee noticed it, but I don’t believe you need to dive or exaggerate in situations like this."

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Trusting the technology to make decisive calls

The official ruling from the Key Match Incidents Panel provides very little comfort for Liverpool. The Anfield club ultimately dropped crucial points in a tight Premier League encounter, and the subsequent admission of fault cannot alter the final 1-0 scoreline.

However, Isak hopes that the current video technology will eventually eliminate these glaring errors from the English game. The striker strongly believes officials must take full responsibility rather than relying on players to highlight defensive infringements.

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"Perhaps it shouldn’t even matter that much," Isak concluded. "Given that we have VAR and systems in place to make the decisive calls in these kinds of moments."