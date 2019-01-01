‘Alexander-Arnold & Robertson already world class’ – Liverpool full-backs among the best, says Gerrard

The Reds legend has lauded the efforts of two attack-minded defenders who have played important roles in the progress made under Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Any Robertson are already in the “world-class bracket”, says legend Steven Gerrard, with the attacking full-backs “so important” to Jurgen Klopp’s cause.

and internationals on the books at Anfield have been key figures for the Reds.

The pair enjoy a friendly rivalry, with their in-house battle to register the most assists keeping both men on their toes and at the top of their game.

Gerrard admits they have been integral figures in a Liverpool side which has already tasted success and is now chasing down a Premier League title.

The Reds icon sees no better full-back pairing in the global game at the moment, with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson now setting the standard for others to aspire to.

“What we have in Trent and Robbo now, straight away, you would put them in the world-class bracket,” Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo.

“They are up there with the best players in their position, worldwide. So there's no point saying how good could they be because they are already there.

“The thing for Trent now is can he maintain that consistency for as long as he can? Because he can go on and be whatever he wants to be.

“What I would say is he is already there and we, as Liverpool fans, are blessed to have these two full-backs in the position because they are absolutely flying.

“They are so important and key to how Liverpool play and I just love watching them.”

Gerrard spent a brief period working within the youth set-up at Liverpool after hanging up his boots.

Before taking the top job at Scottish giants , he got the chance to aid the development of Alexander-Arnold as another Merseyside native prepared to make a step up into the senior ranks.

“I was lucky to have a few days around Trent during his academy days and he stood out,” Gerrard added.

Article continues below

“Of course people always talk about his technique and the stuff they see, but I saw something in this kid that was more about character.

“So talent will get you to a certain place, but I seen that he had the fight, the desire and commitment and that is what will keep him there consistently throughout what will hopefully be a long career.

“The talent is so obvious but I saw something different in him and it was more to do with the character and that is the reason why he is where he is.”