Alexander-Arnold eyes individual record in storming Liverpool season

The England international full-back has matched his own mark when it comes to assists by a defender, but is now looking to raise that bar even further

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in ’s history-making exploits over the course of the last 12 months, but he also has his eyes on an individual entry into the record books.

The Reds right-back already boasts the biggest haul of assists ever delivered by a defender across a single Premier League campaign.

He hit that mark in 2018-19 when teeing up 12 efforts for his team-mates.

Liverpool have taken their game as a collective to even greater heights this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten outfit easing their way towards a first title triumph in 30 years.

Alexander-Arnold has continued to star at both ends of the field, with another 12 assists added to his tally in 2019-20.

With there still 11 games of the season to come, the buccaneering 21-year-old admits that he is looking to raise the bar again and cement his place in English football folklore.

“I'm happy to help the team as much as possible,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool’s official website.

“That was my aim going into the season – to get over 10 again. And as the season's went on, it's been about trying to push the limits and try to break as many records as I can, try to push myself as far as I can, try to help the team as much as possible and get assists, goals and contributions.

“Obviously clean sheets first and foremost, but going forward I've tried to get as many assists as possible.

“I've equalled that record and now I'll look to push on and try to break it.”

A trip to on Saturday is next on the agenda for Liverpool, with the Reds now just four wins away from getting their hands on the Premier League crown.

Alexander-Arnold added: “Obviously we're quite close but they're four very tough games.

“Anything can happen in the Premier League and we've learned that over the course of our time playing in it, it's difficult for us.

“It will be difficult, we understand that but our main focus is on the next game and recovering for that because going to Watford is not an easy task and teams have learned that over the course of the season.

“We learned that when they came here, it was a tough game. We scored in the last minute in that game, so it was a tight one. And we understand that, with the new manager that they've brought in, it's difficult to break them down.

“So for us, our mentality needs to be 100 per cent and we just need to focus on that and then after that we'll focus on the next game.”