Alex Iwobi: Former Arsenal man scores first Everton goal in League Cup triumph
Alex Iwobi opened his Everton account with a goal in the Toffees’ 4-2 victory over Lincoln City in Wednesday’s League Cup fixture.
It was the former Arsenal man’s first start after his summer switch to Goodison Park for £40 million ($49m) on a five-year deal.
📸 | The full debutants! 🤩— Everton (@Everton) August 28, 2019
Iwobi made a losing debut, coming in for Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 61st minute as Marco Silva’s side crumbled 2-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League.
With Everton and Lincoln City still level at 2-2 after Bruno Andrade had cancelled Sigurdsson’s goal, Iwobi’s header in the 81st minute gave the visitors a 3-2 lead before Richarlison sealed victory with the fourth goal.
YESSSS! FINALLY FOR @alexiwobi! #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/2DqDubvazA— Everton (@Everton) August 28, 2019
Silva’s men earn a trip to Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup third round. Sheffield reached this stage thanks to Atdhe Nuhiu's 96th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory at local rivals Rotherham United.
The 23-year-old is billed to make his home debut when the 12th placed Toffees host Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday’s English topflight clash.