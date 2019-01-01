Alderweireld expecting Spurs stay amid talk of £25m Man Utd move

The Belgian defender continues to be linked with a move, as he approaches the last year of his contract, but he is looking to remain on north London

Toby Alderweireld continues to be linked with a move to , with a £25 million ($32m) exit clause in his contract, but he is expecting to still be a player next season.

As things stand, the international is approaching the final year of his current deal with Spurs.

The terms he is working on include a buyout option that can be triggered in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

It has been suggested that United, who have long-standing interest in the 30-year-old, may be tempted to make an approach.

Alderweireld, though, claims to have been given no indication that he will be leaving north London.

Quizzed again on his future, the experienced centre-half told Sport360: “I'm going to say the same thing that I've been saying for the past couple of years.

“The only focus is Spurs, because of this focus I think I had a good season as well. I have one year left on my contract, so in my head, I will play for Spurs next season.”

For now, Alderweireld’s focus is locked on the present.

Tottenham are counting down the days to a first final appearance.

They are set to face Premier League rivals at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday.

Alderweireld will likely have an important role to play in that contest, as he endeavours to contain the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

He is confident that Mauricio Pochettino’s side can prevail and secure a first European Cup success in the club’s history, with several notable scalps having already been claimed in continental competition.

“We are going to do everything to win it and if we win it I think we deserve it as well,” Alderweireld added.

“If you see our route in the Champions League, it has not been easy.

“In the group and , [Borussia] Dortmund in , [Man] City first in and in Holland so it was a very tough route.

“I think the mentality of the team showed us that we can achieve anything we want.”