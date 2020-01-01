Al Nassr announce Ahmed Musa’s departure

The 28-year-old leaves the Najd’s Knight after spending two years with the eight-time Saudi Professional League champions

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have officially confirmed Ahmed Musa’s departure from the club.



Musa, 28, who is now a free agent is reported to have parted ways with the club mutually as he hopes to continue with his professional career in Europe.

In a post on social media, the Najd’s Knight established the jet-heeled forward’s exit while wishing him the very best.

Thank you Nigerian falcon, 🦅💛

wishing you all the best in the future! @Ahmedmusa718pic.twitter.com/NjQ5vXVZRx — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) October 25, 2020

“Thank you Nigerian falcon, wishing you all the best in the future Ahmed Musa!,” Al Nassr tweeted.

More teams

Having completed his loan spell at , the international joined the Asian outfit on a four-year contract from .

Al Nassr beat several European clubs to the capture of the ex- man who impressed at the 2018 Fifa World Cup with two goals in three matches.

Weeks later, he opened his Saudi Professional League account with a hat-trick as his team hammered Al Quadisiya 3-0 at Riyadh’s King Fahd Stadium.

In 58 appearances, he scored 11 goals and got 14 assists while helping the team win the 2018-19 Saudi topflight diadem and the 2019 Saudi Super Cup.

Musa, who is expected to announce his destination in the coming days recently surpassed John Obi Mikel as the third most-capped Super Eagles player having featured in the international friendlies against and , and in the process got his 93rd Nigeria cap.



He shot into international limelight after helping Nigeria U23 win the 2010 Wafu Nations Cup where he scored a goal against Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.

Article continues below

His performance saw him invited to the senior national team prior to the 2010 Fifa World Cup, albeit, he did not make the 30-man squad due to an ankle injury.

At the 2011 Fifa U20 World Cup in , the former Kano Pillars man scored three goals in five matches and he was included by Fifa’s shortlist for the Adidas Golden Ball.

After representing the country at youth level, the ex-VV Venlo star made his senior debut on August 5, 2010 in the 2012 qualification versus Madagascar – coming in as a substitute for Mikel in the 2-0 win.