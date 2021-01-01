Al Jazira's Ali Mabkhout and coach Marcel Keizer nominated for Best Awards for February

Al Jazira's Thulani Serero, Shabab Al Ahli’s Carlos Eduardo, Ryan Mendes of Al Nasr, and Bani Yas’ Joao Pedro are also in the running for best player

The UAE Pro League announced the nominations for the best player, best goalkeeper, and best coach awards for the month of February on Friday.

In the best player category, Al Jazira's dynamic duo Ali Mabkhout and Thulani Serero lead the charge along with Shabab Al Ahli’s Carlos Eduardo, Ryan Mendes of Al Nasr, and Bani Yas’ Joao Pedro.

The players were selected in light of their performance in February and their contribution to their team's progress in the UAE Arabian Gulf League.

Mabkhout shone the brightest with nine goals and four assists in February. His rich vein of form propelled Al Jazira to the top of the pile. He has scored 17 goals this season and is leading the race for the Golden Boot as well. The UAE international has also been nominated by AFC (Asian Football Confederation) for the title of Player of the Month in the West Asian Leagues for February.

He will be vying for the award along with some big names like former Arsenal player Santi Cazorla (Al Sadd), Argentina international Ever Banega (Al Shabab FC), former Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis (Al-Hilal), Al-Riffa's Mohamed Marhoon, Muhammad Marmur (Tishreen), Hammadi Ahmed (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya), Khaldoun Al-Helman (Al-Khalil) and Ala Al-Din Daly (Al-Arabi).

His teammate, Serero, ably supported him from midfield and he has also been nominated for the best player award for helping his team resgister three wins and a draw.

Shabab Al Ahli also remains unbeaten in February with three wins and one draw and currently stand fifth on the standings with 32 points and much credit will go to Eduardo who has four goals and one assist in February.

Al Nasr's Mendes is one of the leading contenders for the gong as he scored three goals and completed the most number of dribbles in the league. At last but not the least is Bani Yas' Joao Pedro. He has scored in every appearance in February for his side and is third on the goal-scoring charts with 14 strikes. He is an instrumental figure on the pitch who chips in with important goals at crunch moments and is one of the reasons that Daniel Isaila's men are third in the league table.

Whereas, for the best coach's award Al Jazira's Marcel Kaizer has been nominated for winning the top of the table clash against Sharjah FC and guiding his team to the top of the table. He is joined by Shabab Al Ahli coach Mahdi Ali and Al Wasl coach Odair Hellmann who remained unbeaten in the league in February.

Meanwhile, in the best goalkeeper category, Al Jazira’s Ali Khaseif has been nominated for keeping two clean sheets along with Al Nasr’s Ahmed Shambieh and Fahad Al Dhanhani of Bani Yas.

Voting for the three categories has opened on Thursday at noon on the Arabian Gulf League website and continues for 72 hours. The winners will be announced through the official UAE PL social media channels.