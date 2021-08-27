Al Ahly not bad for Tau, he can still go back to England - Zuma

The debate whether the ex-Sundowns man made the correct decision to return to Africa rages on with a Bafana Bafana legend weighing in

Former FC Copenhagen forward Sibusiso Zuma believes age is still on Percy Tau’s side and the new Al Ahly signing can still have a career in England in future.

Tau was announced as an Al Ahly player on Thursday evening after leaving Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The return to Africa has sparked debate among South African football legends and coaches with some saying it is a step back in his career, while others applauded it.

Zuma, who played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns locally and also in Germany and Denmark, has voiced his opinion as he refuses to rule Tau’s move as regressive.

“You know Percy’s relationship with Pitso [Mosimane, Al Ahly coach] so maybe there is a plan and a vision behind the move to Al Ahly,” Zuma told Goal.

“But I don’t see it as a bad move. Al Ahly are a big team and Pitso is there, Tau is going to get a chance to play. He can still go back to England, he needs to work hard, score a lot of goals for him to go back [to England] or to go to another league.

“Age is still on his side. I think he just needs to make us proud, score a huge number of goals and then make sure that he comes back and helps our national team.”

Tau comes back to Africa after having played at the highest level in club football.

He featured in the Uefa Champions League for Club Brugge, playing against Real Madrid and PSG.

The 27-year-old also played for Anderlecht as well as Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and was a respected player in Belgium when he was on loan at the three clubs he turned out for there.

But his fortunes appeared to wane when he returned to his parent club Brighton in January this year.

He managed just six appearances in all competitions but there was some hope he could have an improved season in the Premier League.

The ex-Sundowns star even missed the Tokyo Olympic Games to spend full pre-season with Brighton and fight for his playing opportunities.



However, he was seemingly deemed surplus to requirements and once the African champions showed their interest, a deal was done.