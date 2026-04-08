Al-Ahli Jeddah have released a strongly worded official statement voicing their dissatisfaction with the refereeing decisions that marred Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha in Round 29 of the Roshen Professional League. The club argues that these errors directly influenced both the flow of play and the final result.

Several controversial decisions, most notably the referee’s refusal to award two clear penalties in Al-Ahli’s favour, prompted the club’s officials to voice their fury.

The statement stressed that such officiating errors directly affect the club’s title hopes and called for a review of the referee-selection process, especially during a season marked by high technical standards and fierce competition.

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The club’s management formally requested that the relevant authorities review both the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) recordings and the on-field communications between officials and players, insisting on transparent explanations for every disputed call that remained unresolved.

The statement closed by expressing confidence in the authorities to protect the competition’s integrity, take necessary measures to ensure fair play, and thereby uphold the reputation of the Saudi League.