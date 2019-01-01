Al Ahly: Egyptian champions appoint Rene Weiler as head coach

The Swiss coach will take charge of the 41-time Egyptian champions, following the departure of his predecessor on August 18

Swiss manager Rene Weiler has been appointed head coach of Egyptian Premier League champions , the club has confirmed.

The Red Devils jettisoned title-winning coach Martin Lasarte on August 18 despite the Uruguayan trainer guiding them to their 41st league win in July.

The club’s hierarchy was said to be disappointed with the team’s performance in the Caf , as well as the unexpected 1-0 defeat at the hands of Pyramids in the Egyptian Cup earlier this month.

Weiler’s appointment makes him the first Swiss coach to take charge of the Egyptian giants in their illustrious history.

The 45-year-old tactician has managed across Europe, with jobs in , and .

Article continues below

He’s coached Aarau and Luzern in his native Switzerland while taking up a role with German club in 2014.

Weiler’s best managerial spell came in his time at where he won the Belgian league title as well as the Belgian Super Cup. He also took them to the quarter-finals of the during his time at the helm.

The Swiss coach will take charge of his first Al Ahly game on September 13 when the Red Devils play Equatorial Guinea’s Cano Sport in the first leg of the Caf Champions League first round.