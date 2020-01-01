Al Ahly could have scored more against Wydad Casablanca - Mosimane

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach guided the Cairo giants to victory in his first continental match in charge of the team

coach Pitso Mosimane feels that his side could have beaten by a wider margin following Saturday’s 2-0 victory in a Caf semi-final, first leg match on Saturday.

Mohamed Magdi Kafsha and Tunisian defender Ali Maaloul scored in either half to hand Al Ahly the important away win.

It was Mosimane’s first Champions League match in charge of Al Ahly and the coach finally got it right after struggling to beat Wydad with his former club in recent years.

But the ex-Bafana Bafana tactician feels that his side could have registered a much more convincing win with more goals.

"It was a difficult game as Wydad was fighting to return to the game," Mosimane told the post-match news conference as per Al Ahram.

"We made the most of Wydad's defensive mistakes … we could have scored a third and fourth but I'm happy with the players' performance.

"The penalty [converted by Maaloul] save gave us more confidence, and we seized the chance to score a second.”

Al Ahly host Wydad for the second leg next Friday as they seek to reach the final and win the trophy they last won in 2013.

Mosimane is just three weeks into the Al Ahly job and is seeking a second Champions League title while the Egyptian giants are bidding for a ninth elite continental crown.

“This is a special victory for the players, technical staff, officials, employees and supporters of Al Ahly,” Mosimane told AFP according to France24.

“We travelled to full of respect for Wydad because they have won this competition twice and rarely lose at home, either in domestic or Caf competitions.

“Scoring so early was a perfect start for us and Mohamed [El Shenawy] did brilliantly to save a penalty. When we were awarded a penalty I had great faith in Ali because he is so cool, confident and skilful when it comes to scoring from the spot.

“Football is a funny game and we dare not take anything for granted despite this wonderful result. It is half-time in the semi-final and we hold a two-goal advantage.”

Mosimane is yet to taste defeat while at the helm of Al Ahly.