Al Ahly coach Mosimane warns against 'trying to make sense’ of Kaizer Chiefs' inconsistency

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician is not paying attention to how the Soweto giants’ carved themselves a reputation of being unpredictable

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says they will not read much into Kaizer Chiefs’ struggle for form in their domestic assignments, but will focus on their Caf Champions League exploits.

The Cairo giants are set to clash with Chiefs in the Champions League final at a neutral venue, the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on July 17.

After Amakhosi endured a torrid season back at home as they nearly missed out on a top-eight Premier Soccer League spot, they have been a different outfit in Africa.

In the PSL, they would be beaten by relegation-threatened teams but they have recorded major away victories in the Champions League including in Cameroon and Angola, as well as the famous 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in the first left of the semi-finals.

“You never know with them, they can play a very good game and sometimes they do not show the same performance,” Mosimane told the Al Ahly website.

“They lost 4-0 to Wydad in a neutral venue and then they went to face Wydad in Morocco and won. They defeated Simba 4-0 at home but lost 3-0 in Tanzania.

"You must not try to make sense out of it, just focus on the game. Their best games were in the Champions League not in the domestic league, so we will focus on their games in the Champions League.”

Chiefs will be making their first-ever appearances in the final of Africa’s elite club competition and they will be Al Ahly’s second South African opposition in this tournament this season after Mamelodi Sundowns.

They are familiar opponents to Mosimane from his time in the PSL.

“I knew Kaizer Chiefs when I was in South Africa but I do not know that much about them this season because they changed the coach and removed him to bring another coach,” continued Mosimane.

“In the domestic league, they did not play very well. Normally, they are always second, third, or fourth behind Mamelodi Sundowns, it is like Al Ahly and Zamalek here in Egypt. They are a good team but this season in the league, they were in 12th position at some stage.

“You must not look at their performance in the league; you must focus on their journey in the Caf Champions League because it is not easy to reach the final.”

Al Ahly are the defending champions and Mosimane will be looking for his third Champions League crown.