Al-Ahly agrees to let one of its players turn professional in Spain

Al-Ahly fans are eagerly awaiting news of the future of one of the team’s star players, who is on the verge of a move abroad that could open the door to a career in European football.

According to the Egyptian website "FilGoal", Al Ahly’s management has agreed to the transfer of player Bilal Attia to Spanish side Racing Santander at the end of the current season, with the deal to be finalised officially after the team has played its three remaining matches in the youth championship.

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The report noted that Racing Santander had previously expressed interest in signing Attia, but negotiations stalled before being successfully resumed recently.

The player had previously undertaken a trial with German side Hannover and represented Egypt’s Under-17s at the World Cup in Qatar, before being knocked out in the round of 32 by Switzerland.

With this move, Al Ahly continues its policy of supporting its young talents and giving them opportunities to play professionally abroad to gain experience and hone their skills in European leagues.

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