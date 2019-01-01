Akwa United’s Ndifreke Effiong ‘shocked’ by Super Eagles call up: ‘ I doubt if anything else will be more than this.’

The former U-23 team attacker has expressed his delight at the invitation to the Nigerian team preparing for two key games in Asaba

Akwa United’s Ndifreke Effiong has submitted that his call up to the Super Eagles is a surprise gift of 2019.

Effiong who has scored five goals already for the Promise Keepers in the current season after he left Abia Warriors for the Uyo-based club at the start of the campaign disclosed that he was in a state of shock when he got the information that he has been invited to the camp of the Eagles as a last-minute replacement for injured Ola Aina.

The attacker noted that he is going to the Eagles camp to ensure he does his best and prove his worth to the national team coaches that he has what it takes to help the team excel in the upcoming qualifier against Seychelles and the friendly with .

"I don’t think anything else will displace this call up to the Super Eagles as my special gift of the year because I am still dreaming about the whole stuff,” Effiong told Goal.

“At a time I was just thinking about our preparation for the league game with Heartland and at the next minute, I am now dreaming about playing my first game for the Super Eagles. To me, it is already a successful year for me and I doubt if anything else will be more than this.

“I hope to give a good account of myself and hoping that I am able to do just enough to get the attention of the coaches. It is still a long road to achieving that but I am up for the challenge and will be poised to contribute my quota.”

Effiong who won the Olympic Games bronze medal in 2016 with the U-23 team in has forged an awesome partnership with his teammate in Akwa United, Mfon Udoh.

The duo have been responsible for 13 goals out of the 17 scored by the Promise Keepers this season in their rise to the second position in the Group B league table with 19 points from 11 games.