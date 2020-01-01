Ajibade bags brace as Avaldsnes ease past Amazon Grimstad

The Nigerian striker was in superb form in front of goal for Lena Tyriberget's side as they silenced their hosts on Wednesday

Rasheedat Ajibade scored a brace in Avaldsnes’ 5-0 victory over Amazon Grimstad in Wednesday's Norwegian Women's Cup outing.

The Nigerian striker has continued to impress in front of goal after she scored the only goal for Avaldsness as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lyn in a Toppserien game in their last outing.

The 20-year-old scored twice in the second half as Lena Tyriberget’s ladies condemned their hosts to a big defeat in front of their fans in Grimstad.

In the one-sided contest at J.J. Ugland Stadium, the visitors were held by the hosts until they broke the deadlock through Olaug Tvedten's effort three minutes from half-time.

After the break, Andrea Norheim doubled the lead for Avaldsnes in the 59th minute before Ajibade netted the third 12 minutes later.

Norheim added her second of the match and her side's fourth in the 79th minute before the Nigerian hit her brace of the encounter to wrap up the massive victory two minutes from full-time.

Ajibade lasted the duration of the match and has now scored eight goals in 13 matches in all competitions this season for Avaldsnes.

Following the win, they will continue their Norwegian Toppersein title pursuit against Lillestrom in their next outing on October 16.