Ajayi: Swansea City win is West Bromwich Albion’s best performance of the season

The Nigeria international is delighted with the displays from the Baggies after they handed the Swans a heavy defeat at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi believes his side’s 5-1 victory against is their best performance this season.

The Super Eagles star ignited the goals surge 25 minutes into the encounter with a powerful header, his third strike this campaign for the Baggies.

The victory saw extend their winning run to six games and the versatile player believes the imperious performance at the Hawthorns will boost their confidence even further.

“It’s definitely one of our best performances of the season. We were very clinical, we controlled the game for the majority of it and we defended well apart from one sloppy set-piece so we can be pretty pleased with our day’s work,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s amazing when everything clicks when the goals are flowing, when the passing is slick and the fans are right behind you, it’s really good. It is great for confidence, it’s what every footballer dreams of when they step on the pitch, so today was a very good day.

“It’s good for confidence and morale that we are still winning and picking up three points and going into every game confident that we can continue the run. As long as we keep working hard and doing the things the manager wants us today, hopefully, this run can continue for much, much longer.”

The free-scoring defender notched 14 goals across all competitions for United throughout his stay before his summer move to the Hawthorns, and he is hoping to achieve a similar feat for his new club.

“I am always hungry for more goals if anything I am behind schedule. I was aiming for double figures. It is good to get one today and hopefully I can get many more,” he continued.

“I think it was just instinctive. I and Barts try to separate where we go, we don’t like to attack the same areas. We ended up being in two different areas, the first one fell to him and luckily he found me with the header and I managed to put it away but it was more instinct, I wouldn’t say we planned to do that.”

Ajayi will hope to continue the impressive form when West Brom, who lead the Championship table, take on Athletic on Wednesday.