Viktor Tsygankov is taking the brunt of Ajax supporters' anger on Thursday evening. The Ukrainian right winger has struggled to make an impact in the Conference League clash with Hajduk Split, with Ajax 1-0 down at half-time. On Ajax Showtime and Voetbalzone, fans are already calling the attacker a poor signing.

Ajax are struggling in Croatia and barely threatening. Tolu Arokodare had an excellent chance after eight minutes but took too long. After 37 minutes, Jofre Torrents lost the ball, Davy Klaassen could not intervene and Abdulia Sanyang put the home side ahead with a powerful, low shot: 1-0.

Tsygankov is drawing much of the anger as fans question what the Ukrainian brings to Míchel Sánchez's side. "I think Tsygankov is yet another poor signing. A player completely unworthy of Ajax. And yes, I can see that already," writes Rob on Ajax Showtime. Grouster reaches a similar conclusion: "I'm happy to put Tsygankov in the 'poor signings' category."

Other visitors to Ajax Showtime have made up their minds about the right winger. "According to Míchel, Bounida may not be a right winger, but it's almost impossible to be worse than Tsygankov," one says, while another calls for a change on the right flank: "We talk about Leonardo all day, but, er, Tsygankov? Put Ouazane on the right, or even Edvardsen if need be. Man, he's such a disappointment."

Rob goes further, comparing the attacker to a former Ajax player: "He reminds me of a poor version of Rommedahl."

Over on Voetbalzone, supporters are just as baffled by Tsygankov's display. "Where on earth did they find that right winger? It looks as though he's stepping onto a football pitch for the first time today," laments JackCharlton. Another is equally scathing: "Tsygankov isn't an Ajax player, is he? An unpolished racehorse!"

Tsygankov's display has some supporters longing for Steven Berghuis, who is absent in Croatia because of physical problems. "Watching Tsygankov play almost makes me miss Berghuis," someone writes on VZ.