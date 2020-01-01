Aina delighted to reunite with former Chelsea teammate Loftus-Cheek at Fulham

The Nigeria international has spoken of his excitement to link up with the 24-year-old at Craven Cottage

Ola Aina has expressed his delight to reunite with his former teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek at .

The international spent 12 years at Stamford Bridge after joining the club as a schoolboy before leaving permanently to team up with side after impressing during a loan spell.

The 24-year-old wing-back played along with Loftus-Cheek in the youth set up and featured prominently as the Blues won the Uefa Youth League in 2015.

Aina returned to in September, joining the Cottagers on a season-long loan from Torino with an option of making the deal permanent.

Loftus-Cheek, meanwhile, signed for the Craven Cottage outfit earlier this month for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

"When I saw it on Sky, I texted him and I didn't get a reply for a couple of hours so I just put two and two together - he's definitely here so that was good," Aina told the club website.

"Literally [I have spent] most of my life with Rueben and I know how Ruben likes to play, I know what type of passes he likes.

"It was kind of familiar and comfortable just having Reuben there on the right side a little bit, it was good as well, it was a good feeling."

Aina and the England international were handed their debuts in Fulham’s draw against on Sunday.

The defender admitted he was not at his best in the encounter as he is still adapting to the playing style of the Cottagers.

“The debut was a difficult one, it was my first game and I was just trying to find my feet on how the team plays,” he continued.

“In training, we are getting comfortable with each other and every player knows what we like and don’t like.”

Aina could make his second appearance for Fulham when they take on in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

The wing-back featured in 32 league games for Torino last season and will hope to continue his consistent performances, this time with Fulham.