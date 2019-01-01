'Aguero will die scoring goals' - Pep delighted with 'special' striker after Brighton double

The Argentine's fine display against the Seagulls won him praise from his manager, who also discussed playing Fernandinho at centre-back

Pep Guardiola hailed Sergio Aguero after Manchester City's thumping 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, claiming his striker would "die scoring goals".

Aguero netted twice – a strike in each half - as City triumphed at home in the Premier League on Saturday, the star moving on to six goals in his last four games as well as setting up Bernardo Silva for a late clincher.

Kevin De Bruyne's opener after 68 seconds sent City on their way to a third win in four top-flight matches, with Aguero's exploits winning the praise of his manager.

"Sergio scored goals when he was in Argentina at 16 years old and he will die scoring goals," said Guardiola.

"He is a special talent and I love that he tries to do it. From day one we have changed many things, but I am delighted about his commitment.

"Of course we need his goals, everybody knows it. He helps us a lot with his goals, but even the days he doesn't score, we need the commitment. He is like this from day one, so I'm happy for him.

"The game was tough, if we analyse the result it was 4-0 but the performance was not because did really well. Few teams come here to play with this courage.

"My players up front are incredibly good and they make the difference. Managers like Graham Potter are good for football."

Otro muy buen trabajo de todo el equipo. A seguir así! // Another great performance from the whole team. Let's keep up the pace! 🤟🏽 C'mon, City! pic.twitter.com/p67XsjTtLB — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) August 31, 2019

Aymeric Laporte left the pitch on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the first half, leaving Fernandinho to replace him and play at centre-back.

The midfielder may need to get used to that for the time being, as Nicolas Otamendi is the only fit senior centre-back on City's books, with John Stones not fully recovered from a thigh problem heading into the group stages.

Guardiola said of Fernandinho: "He is a holding midfielder, everyone knows it, me included, but I think he has the conditions to play there [at centre-back].

"The problems we have there is a situation which he is going to adapt to. He is intelligent, fast, strong in the headers and, in the build-up, he has the quality to see what happens in front.

"He can play in both positions. [But play there] for the rest of his career, I don't know."

As well as praising Brighton's tactics after the match, Guardiola added he could learn a lot from Potter, who also caused City problems in the while at last season.

Brighton boss Potter said: "The result is not something we are enjoying but the performance of the players was one I thought of real courage, some good play, their application was fantastic.

"We had a setback very early in the game which was not what you want but they carried on with great resilience. Congratulations to City for winning the game and congratulations to our team for doing exactly what we asked them."