Agbadou on target as KAS Eupen defeat Leuven

The Ivorian defender popped up to score the fourth goal as his side registered their second win in the Belgian top flight

Ivory Coast international Emmanuel Agbadou scored his second goal of the season as KAS Eupen roared to a 4-1 win against Leuven in a Belgian Pro League match on Saturday.

Despite playing away from home, Eupen took the lead in the 32nd minute courtesy of Smail Prevljak, before Julien Ngoy doubled their lead in the 39th minute and Konan Ndri made it 3-0 in the 56th minute.

The Ivorian defender then scored the fourth in the 80th minute and despite the home team snatching a goal in the 83rd minute courtesy of Levan Shengelia, Eupen defended well to return home with maximum points.

It was Eupen who started the game on a high note and could have taken the lead in the sixth minute when Ndri combined well with Ngoy but the latter’s effort from his right foot was stopped by Leuven's goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

In the 18th minute, Agbadou was yellow carded after a clumsy foul on Belgian midfielder Mandela Keita but they took the lead when Prevljak latched onto a through-ball from the Democratic Republic of the Congo midfielder Edo Kayembe to beat Romo with a powerful effort.

Seven minutes later, the away team doubled their lead when Ngoy jumped the highest to head home a corner from Ghana midfielder Andreas Beck to give his team a 2-0 lead at the half-time break.

After the resumption, Ghana goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen made a double save, first from a glancing header from defender Pierre-Yves Ngawa before reacting quickly to punch out the shot from the rebound shot Siebe Schrijvers.

After the saves by the Ghanaian international, Ndri then put Eupen 3-0 up after receiving a cross from Kayembe and dribbling past two markers before putting it to the net.

Then it was the turn of Agbadou to score his second goal of the season as he bundled home a loose ball inside Leuven's dangerzone to make it 4-0.

Article continues below

The Ivorian had scored his first goal during the opening game which they won 3-1 against Mechelen.

Shengelia then pulled a goal back for Leuven but it was not enough to deny Eupen a win on the road.

Eupen will now return home to host RFC Seraing while Leuven will travel to face Antwerp, with both matches taking place next Sunday.