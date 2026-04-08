In a tie brimming with tension and drama, UEFA has appointed Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs to officiate the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Covaci has a chequered history with the Catalan club and will now step back into the cauldron at Camp Nou, where many locals regard him as Barcelona’s favourite “victim”.

In their most recent encounter under his whistle, young centre-back Pau Cubarsi was dismissed before half-time, allowing Atlético to race into a two-goal lead through Julián Álvarez and Aleksei Sutormin. The visitors ultimately prevailed despite their numerical disadvantage, a result that only fuelled the debate over Kovács’s big-game temperament. For Barcelona, the appointment is a fresh reminder of past controversies. Club sources acknowledge the 39-year-old official’s reputation for strict interpretations and note that he has already overseen three of their matches this season—each ending in tense fashion. Supporters point to his management style as a potential X-factor in what is shaping up to be a closely contested last-eight clash. From Atlético’s perspective, the selection is welcome news. Diego Simeone’s side are known for their disciplined, physical approach, and they will take heart from statistics showing that Kovács has awarded them an average of 2.5 yellow cards per game over their previous five meetings. The Rojiblancos will arrive at Camp Nou seeking to exploit any opening, confident that their style aligns with the referee’s expectations. As kick-off approaches, both camps are braced for high stakes and high emotion. With two Spanish heavyweights locked on 18 points in La Liga and pushing for Champions League progression, Wednesday’s showdown promises goals, graft and plenty of talking points—regardless of who emerges victorious.

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According to Transfermarkt, Kovac has overseen three matches for the Catalan side to date, Despite his experience, he is still searching for his first win. His first assignment came in the second leg of the 2023–24 Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain, when he sent off centre-back Ronald Araújo before half-time; the early dismissal helped pave the way for a 4–1 aggregate defeat that ended Barça’s European campaign.

His second assignment was a Europa League outing against Napoli, which ended 1–1. In both fixtures, the home side failed to secure maximum points, underscoring the pressure on the club to improve results. Kovac’s run of three winless matches at Camp Nou has sparked debate among supporters and analysts alike. While some point to the quality of opposition, others highlight the need for tactical adjustments and greater composure in key moments. For now, the coach remains focused on developing a cohesive playing style and building confidence ahead of the next campaign. As for the transfer rumours, Italian clubs are known for their shrewd summer planning, and the prospect of adding a proven goalscorer like Lewandowski could transform their attack. Fans can expect further developments once the window opens, though no official bids have been confirmed. Back on the pitch, Barcelona’s hierarchy will be watching closely to see whether Kovac can break his Camp Nou duck when the new season gets under way. A strong start could silence the critics and provide the platform needed to challenge for silverware. Until then, the narrative remains one of promise unfulfilled—and an opportunity waiting to be seized.