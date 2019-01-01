After overcoming injury and expectations, Morris has grown into Sounders star

The U.S. men's national team forward has long been a lightning rod, but the 24-year-old has turned into a quality player

From the moment he burst onto the scene as a budding college star, Jordan Morris has faced an overwhelming set of expectations.

He wasn't the first American prospect to be thrust into the hype machine and he certainly won't be the last but, even so, there has always been this belief that anything less than superstar status would never be good enough for the former Stanford star.

Morris may never reach that status. He may never become the player many expected him to be when he became the first college star to feature for the U.S. national team in a generation. He may never set Europe alight and he may never become any sort of transcendent star.

But, if Saturday's performance showed us anything, it's that this version of Jordan Morris has become a hell of a player.

The forward scored a stunning hat-trick on Saturday, leading the way in a 4-3 win over in a match that will go down as an instant classic. It was a game that had everything: big goals, controversy, stunning saves. But, at the center of it all, was Morris.

He scored his first goal in the 22nd minute, following up a Raul Ruidiaz finish just four minutes prior. After seeing FC Dallas fight back to tie the game at two, Morris' second put the Sounders ahead in the 74th minute. His third? That came in extra time, a scrappy effort that CenturyLink Field into a frenzy and effectively won the game for the Sounders.

It was a statement performance from the forward, who continues to blossom in his first season back from an injury that threatened to derail his career.

“It’s just good to be back, playing in playoff games like this,” Morris said. “Last couple of years I’ve been hurt, 2017 the majority of the playoffs, 2018 out for the whole playoffs. So, to be back in these games is just special.”

Throughout his first two seasons, Morris was frequently a lightning rod for criticism. He should have tested himself at . He only has one foot. He's not consistent. He's not good. He'll never be the player many want him to be.

All of that changed in the first leg of the 2018 Concacaf quarterfinals when Morris tore his ACL. He missed all of 2018 because of it, seemingly fading into the background and out of the public eye. During an era of transition for the U.S. men's national team, Morris was on the sidelines. When the Sounders fell to the rival in the playoffs in 2018, Morris could only watch on.