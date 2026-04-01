After insulting Islam... former Valencia star urges Yamal to boycott the Spanish national team

Outrage continues to mount following the offensive chants directed at Islam during Tuesday’s World Cup warm-up match between Spain and Egypt.

The Catalan police announced the opening of an investigation into the racist chants against Islam in Cornellà, which were condemned by the Spanish Football Federation, team manager Luis de La Fuente, the Egyptian Football Association and numerous other figures.

Mohamed Sissoko, who played for Valencia and Levante, felt shame, pain and sadness whilst watching the Spain v Egypt match.

The Malian international, a former player for Valencia, Levante, Liverpool, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and a Muslim, could not believe what he was hearing.

Speaking to the newspaper ‘AS’, he said: “What happened is not good for the world, and certainly not good for Spain’s image either. This cannot be true. I experienced it first-hand whilst watching the match, and I am watching it again now in the replay.”

He continued: “I have lived in Spain, and Spaniards are generally not like that. When we see those images, this is not the Spain we know. Or rather, it is not the Spain I knew, because unfortunately, these people do exist. I felt anger as a Muslim and sadness for Lamine Yamal.”

He continued: “It pains me that a player like Lamine has to go through all this. The image Spain has portrayed is not the one I know. It is shameful. Lamine did not deserve what he went through. He chose to play for Spain; he could have chosen to play for Morocco, but he chose Spain, and Spain now has one of the best players in the world.”

Mohamed added: “Nevertheless, he had to put up with what he went through in that match. It’s neither fair nor logical. It was a shame. If I were in Lamine’s shoes, I’d think twice before playing for Spain again, to be honest.”

He emphasised: “The match should have been stopped. Something must be done to put a stop to this, because it’s 2026 and people cannot behave like this. Society has deteriorated. When I was in Spain in 2004, I didn’t witness anything like this.”

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