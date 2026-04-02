Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, former head coach of Oman’s national team, revealed the truth about receiving offers to coach Saudi Arabia and Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, scheduled for next summer.

Frenchman Hervé Renard’s continuation with the Saudi national team is no longer assured, amid the Green Falcons’ poor results during the last international break, as they lost to Egypt and Serbia, raising concerns about the team’s level.

Press reports indicated that the Saudi Football Federation may be considering hiring another coach to lead the team at the World Cup, while other reports confirmed that Renard himself may ask to be relieved of the task.

On the other hand, the Ghana Football Association is looking for a new coach to replace the dismissed Otto Addo, after the Black Stars’ results deteriorated, especially since he failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Two weeks ago, Queiroz mutually terminated his contract with the Oman national team, even though the contract was set to run until next June, raising questions about whether this step was linked to coaching a team that will play in the next World Cup—especially given the Portuguese coach’s extensive international experience.

Queiroz to Kooora: No talks with Saudi Arabia or Ghana

However, Queiroz said in exclusive statements to Kooora, affiliated with “Footballco,” today, Thursday, that he has not received any offers from the Saudi or Ghanaian federations to coach their national teams at the upcoming World Cup.

The veteran Portuguese coach explained: “My departure from Oman has nothing to do with any interest from other parties.”

The former Real Madrid coach added: “I would only like to express my gratitude for the way I was welcomed and treated in Oman, whether by officials or the fans.”

He continued: “There has been no contact between me and the Saudi federation, and no one from Ghana has spoken to me.”

Queiroz stressed that his departure from the Oman national team “is due to the unstable security situation in the Gulf region as a result of the war, and there is no other reason.”

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4 World Cup appearances

Queiroz, 73, has a long résumé, especially in Asia and Africa, which makes him one of the perennial candidates to lead national teams from the two continents at the World Cup.

In Asia, Queiroz has previously coached the United Arab Emirates, Iran (in two spells), Qatar, and Oman. In Africa, he left his mark with Egypt, in addition to another stint with South Africa at the start of the current century.

In addition, he coached his home country, Portugal, from July 2008 to September 2010, and Colombia from February 2019 to December 2020.

Queiroz took part in the last four editions of the World Cup: 2010 with Portugal, and 2014, 2018, and 2022 as head coach of Iran.

After his remarks about not being in contact with any national team at the moment, Queiroz is close to missing the World Cup for the first time in two decades.