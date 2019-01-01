African stars light up Turkish Super Lig as Galatasaray edge Bursaspor in five-goal thriller

Seven African players were involved in the goals scored at the Timsah Arena on Sunday evening

Goals from Badou Ndiaye, Mbaye Diagne and Sofiane Feghouli neutralised Diafra Sakho and Henri Saivet's efforts as pipped Bursaspor to a 3-2 win in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig fixture.

Sakho and Saivet gave Bursaspor a two-goal lead with their efforts in the 15th and 42nd minutes before Ndiaye inspired the visitors comeback with his effort in the added time.

The loanee connected with Christian Luyindama's pass with his header to reduce the deficit before the interval.

After the restart, Diagne stepped forward to net the equalising goal in the 56th minute after 's Younes Belhanda was brought down in the penalty area.

The effort helped the Senegalese star stretch his dominance at the summit of the scoring chart to 23 goals in 22 Turkish top-flight games this season.

Six minutes later, 's Henry Onyekuru assisted Feghouli in completing the Lions' comeback with his fifth goal in his last five league games.

The win was a crucial result for second-placed Galatasaray as they close the gap between leaders to six points.

Article continues below

After the international break, the Lions host Yeni Malatyaspor for their cup game on April 1 before taking on the same opponent in a league clash at the Turk Telekom Stadium five days later.

Meanwhile, Bursaspor are still battling for survival and they are a point adrift of the drop zone.

They will continue their fight against relegation against Alanyaspor on April 4.