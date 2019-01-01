African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Yaya Toure joins Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai

Toure joins Qingdao Huanghai

Former and midfielder Yaya Toure has completed a move to Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai.

The ex- international will continue his career in the second tier of Chinese football with the hopes of helping the Qingdao outfit secure promotion to the Super League.

interested in Trezeguet

Kasimpasa and winger Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan is wanted by newly-promoted Premier League club Aston Villa.

The Sun claims Dean Smith's side are preparing an £8million deal to secure of the services of the 24-year-old, who has impressed at the 2019 .

Villa representatives will be in on Saturday to watch the winger in action during the Pharaohs' Round of 16 tie against in Cairo.

Premier League trio track Kessie

, and Hotspur are still interested in signing midfielder Franck Kessie this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Kessie’s future at the San Siro Stadium is in doubt as talks between the club and the player will be discussed after his international commitment with Ivory Coast at Afcon.

The London clubs are looking to strengthen their midfield with the 22-year-old, who is valued at €35 million.

Obiang set for return

are in the running to sign West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang alongside former his club , Calciomercato has reported.

Prior to his switch to in 2015, the Equatorial Guinea international spent five years at Sampdoria, where he played 139 matches.

Bologna want Obiang as an alternative for Alfred Duncan if their move for the midfielder doesn't go through.