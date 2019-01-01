African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Moussa Wague to be promoted to Barcelona's first-team

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Wague to be promoted to 's first-team

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is set to promote right-back Moussa Wague to the first team next season, according to Sport.

Wague joined Barca's youth team last summer and has impressed on several occasions when invited to the first team.

He was handed his debut debut against on April 13 and was a regular participant in training with the first team.

Balde open to Premier League move

loane Monaco winger Keita Balde is interested in a move to the Premier League, according to SkySports.

The Senegal winger spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Milan, where he scored five goals in 24 league games, but the Nerrazzuri are not looking to make the move permanent.

Balde moved to Monaco in 2017 on a five-year deal and he is valued between £22m and £26m.

Mikel set to leave

Middlesbrough will not be offering captain John Obi Mikel a new contract, SkySports reports.

Mikel joined the Riverside Stadium outfit on a short-term deal in January and made nine league appearances as they finished seventh in the Championship table.

The former midfielder will become a free agent this summer, alongside Stewart Downing after the club make a decision to release them.

Monaco chase Aurier

’s Serge Aurier could return to this summer with Monaco interested in adding him to their defensive ranks.

France Football claims that the French outfit have entered negotiations with Hotspur over the signing of the 26-year-old.

Monaco also see Aurier as a signing that will provide competition for Djibril Sibide in the right-back position.

Kessie’s future in doubt after Gattuso exit

Franck Kessie is uncertain about his future at after the departure of manager Gennaro Gattuso, Calciomercato has reported.

The Ivorian midfielder was a regular fixture in the Rossoneri’s set-up this season, playing 3625 minutes of football in 42 appearances across all competitions, with seven goals and three assists to his credit.

Kessie is still under contract at the San Siro until 2022.

Solskjaer to give Bailly second chance

Eric Bailly will have a chance to prove himself to manager Ole Gunnar Solskhjaer when travel to for their pre-season tour.

Bailly has been heavily linked with a move away from the Old Trafford with and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in his services.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are not ready to sell the Ivory Coast international to their rivals and Solskjaer is ready to give him a second opportunity to cement his spot in his team this summer.

sign Niang permanently

Rennes have exercised the purchase option to sign Mbaye Niang permanently from after his impressive loan spell.

The Senegal international has signed a four-year deal that will keep him at the Roazhon Park until 2023.

