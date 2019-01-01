African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Lille identify Osimhen as Leao's successor

chase Berahino

club Nimes are in talks with Burundi international Saido Berahino over a potential move, according to Le10Sport.

Berahino is currently a free agent after he was released by at the end of last season due to drink-driving issues.

Talks between Nimes and the 25-year-old are in advanced stage.

set to sign Pepe

Arsenal are closing in on an €80 million deal to sign Nicolas Pepe from , Goal understands.

The Gunners are set to beat side to the signing of the international, who scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in the Ligue 1 season.

Pepe is believed to prefer a move to the Premier League over Serie A.

confident on Sarr deal

Watford are confident of completing a club-record deal to bring Ismaila Sarr to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

The Hornets have been in talks with over the transfer fee for the international, who was directly involved in 24 goals across all competitions last season.

Rennes are demanding for £27 million while Watford value the 21-year-old at £20 million, a fee that will break their £18m record transfer.

Osimhen identified as Leao's replacement

Lille have identified forward Victor Osimhen as the replacement for Rafael Leao, claims Le10Sport.

Leao is nearing a permanent switch to in the Serie A after his outstanding displays in the French top-flight last season.

Meanwhile, Osimhen who joined Charleroi permanently in June, has emerged as their top target.

He had an impressive scoring run in the Belgian First Division A last season, where he scored 19 goals in 34 matches.

Panathinaikos want Kouassi

Greek Super League side Panathinaikos are interested in signing midfielder Eboue Kouassi, according to SDNA.

Injured has hampered the Ivorian's spell at the Celtic Park limiting him to 22 appearances all competitions since he moved from Krasnodar in 2017.

Kouassi is yet to play a competitive game since October 2018 as he continues recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.