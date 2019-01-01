African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Kevin-Prince Boateng to leave Barcelona

Boateng to leave

Barcelona will not be signing Kevin-Prince Boateng permanently at the end of his loan spell, Calciomercato reports.

The 32-year-old is expected to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season alongside loanee Jeison Murillo after failing to establish himself in Ernesto Valverde's team.

Since his January switch to Barcelona, Boateng has only played three games across all competitions including one LaLiga match against back in February.

Man Utd to offload Bailly

Eric Bailly has been identified as one of the six players plan to sell at the end of the season.

Daily Mail reports that an overhaul is imminent at Old Trafford and the Ivorian defender is joined by Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata in the list of players to be released.

Bailly's inconsistent form have blighted his time in the Premier League and he has missed the Red Devils' last two matches due to a head injury.

Slimani linked with Olympiacos

Greek Super League side Olympiacos are ready to make a move for Islam Slimani after an underwhelming campaign at , claims One Football.

Slimani has struggled for playing time in and he is yet to feature for the Yellow Canaries since their Uefa defeat to in February.

Olympiacos are willing to cash in on the loanee who has scored four goals in 22 matches, including a goal in the Turkish Super Lig to revive his career.

Koulibaly part ways with agent

defender Kalidou Koulibaly has left his agent Bruno Satin as he seeks summer move away from Naples, according to the Independent.

The international signed a new deal last summer which commits him to the Stadio San Paolo until 2023 but interests from Manchester United, Barcelona have left his future wide open.

Koulibaly is now be represented by his brother with Napoli demanding a record fee for the sale of the rock-solid centre-back.

Man Utd eye summer move for Partey

Manchester United are considering a summer move for 's Thomas Partey to bolster their midfield options.

GhanaWeb claims that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting the Black Stars midfielder as a replacement for Ander Herrera.

Apart from his energetic presence in the middle of the park, Partey has been impressive for the contributing three and three assists in 25 LaLiga games this term.

Bayern intensify Ziyech's chase

have stepped up their interest in Hakim Ziyech after holding preliminary talks with over a summer move, reports Bild.

The 26-year-old is one of the most outstanding players in Erik ten Hag's team this campaign having provided 14 goals and 10 assists in 23 league games excluding his two goals in the Uefa .

rivals are also interested in Ziyech who has a contract with the Dutch Eredivisie leaders until 2021.

not interested in Zaha & Wan-Bissaka sales

Amid interests from several European clubs, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has insisted that the Eagles have ‘no interest’ in selling the duo of Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Zaha has continued to play a key role for the Selhurst Park outfit in recent years, including helping them to avoid relegation last season while Wan-Bissaka has become one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe with his outstanding displays for Palace this season.

