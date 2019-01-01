African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: AC Milan and Kessie turn down Monaco offer

Milan and Kessie turn down deal

In an attempt to bolster their midfield, Monaco turned attention to midfielder Franck Kessie.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the club's offer has been turned down by both Milan and the Ivorian midfielder.

Kessie who is tied to the San Siro Stadium until 2022, is determined to stay at the club this season after seeing a late move to Wolverhampton Wanderers fall through earlier this month.

Ounas close to Nice loan

winger Adam Ounas is close to joining Ligue 1 side Nice on a season-long loan, according to Le 10 Sport.

The arrival of Hirving Lozano from makes the international surplus to requirements in Carlo Ancelotti's team and he will move to to secure regular playing time.

Nice beat league rivals , and clubs and to agree on a deal with Ounas who scored four goals for Napoli last season.

Choupo-Moting to stay at PSG

Eric Choupo-Moting will not be leaving PSG this summer despite his limited playing time at the club, according to L'Equipe.

Newly promoted Serie A club Lecce showed interest in taking the forward on loan but the player declined the switch.

Choupo-Moting, who moved to Paris from last summer, is now in the final year of his contract and could leave as a free agent next year.

set to sign Bentaleb on loan

Werder Bremen are close to signing Nabil Bentaleb on a season-long loan from 04, according to reports.

The two clubs have agreed on a loan deal for the Algeria midfielder but the purchase option is yet to be clarified.

Bentaleb is set to become the latest African star to leave Schalke 04 after 's Hamza Mendyl joined temporarily.