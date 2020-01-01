African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Real Madrid to raid Lille for Osimhen

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

to raid for Osimhen

Real Madrid are monitoring Lille talisman Victor Osimhen with a move in the next six months possibly on the cards.

Marca reported that the Spanish giants have their sights on three Lille players which include Osimhen, Boubakary Soumare and Gabriel.

The international has established himself in Christophe Galtier's team since his arrival from in July, contributing 10 goals and three assists in 18 games this season.

Real Madrid join and in the list of clubs who are reportedly interested in signing the Super Eagles forward.

Saints want 's Salisu

are among a number of clubs interested in signing the centre-back Mohammed Salisu, according to SkySports.

The Premier League club are looking to reinforce their defence this month with the Ghanaian defender who has a release clause of £10.2 million.

Salisu has played in every of Real Valladolid's league games this season, making 17 starts with one substitute appearance.

plan £17m move for Camara

Guinea international Mady Camara has emerged as a top target for Sheffield United in this transfer window.

According to SDNA, the Blades want to bolster their midfield options with the Olympiacos midfielder.

Last summer, Premier League rivals failed in their attempt to sign Camara after seeing their £8m bid turned down by the Greek outfit.

Etebo closing in on loan

midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is close to completing a loan move to club Getafe until the end of the season, Daily Mail has reported.

The combative Nigerian midfielder is expected to return to in the coming days where he will join Jose Bordalas' side with the option of a permanent deal.

Etebo has only played eight Championship games for the Potters who struggling in the second-tier this campaign.

Article continues below

Imbula set for Lecce exit

Democratic Republic of the Congo forward Giannelli Imbula could be on his way out of Lecce after finding it difficult to settle in at the club.

TuttomercatoWeb claims the 27-year-old is attracting interests from and with no clubs specified.

Imbula joined Lecce on a season-long loan from Stoke City last summer and he has played only three league games with no goals to his name.