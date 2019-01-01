African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Real Madrid plot €130m move for Liverpool's Salah

plot €130m Salah move

Real Madrid are planning a €130 million bid for forward Mohamed Salah next summer, Don Balon claims.

With Gareth Bale reportedly set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year, Salah who has scored five goals in 10 Premier League matches this season, is being monitored as a potential replacement.

The Egyptian winger returned to in 2017 and still has four years left on his contract with the Reds.

Spurs eyes Onana as Lloris replacement

goalkeeper Andre Onana has emerged as a transfer target for Hotspur to replace Hugo Lloris, according to The Sun.

Lloris has been ruled out of action for the rest of 2019 after dislocating his elbow against and Hove Albion on October 5 and Onana, who is valued at around £35million, is being considered as an option in January.

The goalkeeper has been impressive between the sticks for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie with five clean sheets in 12 outings this season.

Premier League clubs compete for Senegalese star

and are in stiff competition for the signing of Metz talisman Habibou Diallo in January.

Express Sports report both clubs are monitoring the Senegalese forward who has set on fire with eight goals this season.

Amid the growing interest, Metz are reportedly demanding £7million for Diallo who scored 26 goals in Ligue 2 last season.

Zaha’s future at uncertain

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said he is unsure about Wilfried Zaha's future at the club.

The international attracted interest from and during the summer but both clubs could not match Crystal Palace’s asking price.

Although he is yet to open his Premier League goal account in this campaign, Zaha has been playing a crucial role in Roy Hodgson’s side and Parish has admitted the situation might determine the 26-year-old’s future ahead of the January transfer window.

“In every transfer window there is a chance to buy and sell players,” Parish said.

“I do not have a crystal ball, I do not know what is going to happen. There will be circumstances where it will be the right move for Wilfried and the football club and there will be circumstances when it won’t be and that will be down to the state the club is in at the time and the situation of the buying club.”

