African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Lyon set to release Bertrand Traore and Youssouf Kone

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

to keep Kondogbia

Geoffrey Kondogbia will not be leaving Valencia this summer as the Spanish club consider him as a key player in their team for next season, according to AS.

Javi Gracia sees the Central African Republic captain as one of the leaders in the midfield as they prepare for Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo's exits this summer

During the week, Kondogbia who played 27 matches last season, joined the club stars in modelling their new kits for the 2020-21 season.

More teams

set to release two African stars

Lyon are prepared to part ways with Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore and Mali defender Youssouf Kone this summer.

L’Equipe claims the African players alongside Dutch right-back Kenny Tete will be put up for sale by the side to free up wages after finishing seventh last term.

Traore who missed a penalty in their League Cup defeat to PSG last Friday, has two years left in his contract but Lyon are said to be willing to accept offers around €15 million for the ex- winger.

Kone, on the other hand, endured a torrid debut campaign due to injury problems at the Groupama Stadium and the club have reportedly instructed the ex- defender's representatives to find a new club for him even though he has four years left in his contract.

Diagne offered to the club

striker Mbaye Diagne has been offered to the United Arab Emirates Pro League outfit Al Wahda.

According to Turkish daily Sabah , the international who spent last season on loan at , is not considered by Fatih Terim for next campaign.

Diagne joined Galatasaray from rivals Kasimpasa in January 2019 and he won the top scorer award in the Turkish Super Lig that year after scoring 32 goals in 34 games.

Spurs join rivals in Benrahma pursuit

Hotspur have joined Premier League rivals Chelsea, , and in showing interest for star Said Benrahma, Daily Mirror has reported.

The Algerian playmaker who scored 17 goals and nine assists in the Championship this season, is a transfer target for top-flight clubs after the Bees suffered a 2-1 loss to in the play-off final on Tuesday.

Newly-promoted champions have also registered an interest in Benrahma who has a price tag of £25 million.

Ndiaye returns to after loan

Trabzonspor have released Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye at the end of his six-month loan at the club.

Article continues below

The Turkish Cup champions opted not to trigger the purchase option in the 29-year-old’s temporary contract and he has returned to .

The former Galatasaray star joined Stoke City on a four-and-a-half-year deal in 2018.